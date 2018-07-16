Madonna shares rare photo with all 6 kids in Malawi — see the pic

share tweet pin email

Madonna is sharing a rare photo with all six of her kids to celebrate a special anniversary.

The 59-year-old pop superstar posed with her children — 21-year-old Lourdes (with ex Carlos Leon), 17-year-old Rocco (with ex Guy Ritchie), Mercy, 12, David, also 12, and 5-year-old twins Estere and Stella — outside the children's hospital she helped launch in Blantyre, Malawi, a year ago.

The whole gang can be seen smiling in front of a vivid mural of birds in a tree just outside the hospital, which Madonna named the Mercy James Centre for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, in honor of one of her four adopted children from Malawi.

"Tree of Life ... Mercy James Pediatric Hospital! One Year Later! #everythingislove #malawi,” the "Holiday" singer captioned the family photo, adding several feel-good emojis.

Madonna’s charity, Raising Malawi, launched the medical facility, the first children’s hospital in the country, in July 2017. The organization, which supports orphans and vulnerable children in Malawi through health, education and community support, has also helped build 10 schools in the area.

Thoko Chikondi / AP Madonna spoke to the press about the one-year anniversary of the Mercy James Centre for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care in Blantyre, Malawi, on Monday.

Last September, the singer opened up about her long and emotional adoption journey during an interview with People magazine.

"It’s complicated, but it’s so worth it," the proud mom said of bringing her four youngest children home.

The singer returned from Malawi with twins Estere and Stella in February 2017, telling People they fit right into the star's busy family. "It’s like they’ve always been here," she shared.

And, like their siblings, the pair are not impressed that Mom's the Queen of Pop.

"They don’t have a clue,” she said. "And that’s a good thing. I’m just their mother."