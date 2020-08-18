Madonna shares rare family snapshots of her kids at her 62nd birthday party

Madonna is living her best life at 62!

The pop icon celebrated her 62nd birthday on Sunday in Jamaica and has been keeping fans updated on the festivities, even sharing rare photos of her children joining the fun.

Madonna's oldest child, her look-alike daughter Lourdes, made an appearance next to her mother in a blue dress. The 23-year-old held a cold drink as she put her arm around her mother and gave her a hug.

Madonna shared a rare photo with her daughter Lourdes. madonna / Instagram

The mother of six shared a video on Tuesday of what appeared to be her birthday party. Madonna was surrounded by Lourdes, 23, David Banda, who turns 15 next month, Mercy James, 14, and twins Estere and Stelle, 7.

The only child who did not appear on camera was Rocco, 20, who Madonna shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

In one part of the video, Madonna and her youngest daughters, Estere and Stelle, held colorful fans as they sang along with their mom to the band's music. The twins also busted some impressive moves alongside their mom in the video.

Twins Estere and Stelle, 7, showed off their dance moves at the birthday party. madonna / Instagram

"The birthday party continues in Jamaica," Madonna wrote. She also tagged her children and friends who were at the party, including Diplo and Ahlamalik Williams, a dancer who has been spotted with Madonna in recent months and has fans wondering whether he's her boyfriend.

David Banda and Mercy James are now teenagers! madonna / Instagram

Another fun moment from the celebration showed David presenting their mom with a birthday cake. David, who was Madonna's first adopted child from Malawi, wore a silky red outfit in the video and appeared to be quite the dancer.

Madonna also shared footage on Monday of what appeared to be an earlier party in the Caribbean island.

"Thank you all for being so welcoming!" she wrote.