Madonna shares new video of her twin daughters celebrating their 8th birthday

They’re growing up so fast!

Madonna, 62, shared a sweet video on Instagram of her family having an at-home dance party to celebrate the eighth birthday of her twin daughters, Stella and Estere.

“Donuts and Lol dolls = JOY!” the singer wrote in the caption. “The Birthday Celebration for Stella and Estere continues!!”

Stella and Estere wore matching outfits as they danced and twirled around the dining room, joined by several older children. Madonna is also mother to Lourdes, 23, Rocco, 20, David, 14, and Mercy, 14.

The force was with them! madonna/ Instagram

Madonna shared more pics of her twins’ fun-filled birthday celebrations in her Instagram story, including a photo of the girls smiling and flashing lightsabers.

They enjoyed some fun mom-daughter time. madonna/ Instagram

She also shared a photo of the girls checking out one of their gifts, what looks like an L.O.L. Surprise! doll.

Looks yummy! madonna/ Instagram

And the singer shared a pic of Estere digging into a pile of delicious-looking birthday doughnuts.

Before the dance party clip, Madonna posted a sentimental throwback Instagram in honor of her twins, which included a video of the girls four years ago in Malawi.

“Happy Birthday Stella and Estere,” she wrote in the caption. “To know you is to Love you ♥️♥️.”

Last year, the singer celebrated the twins' 7th birthday extravaganza on Instagram, as well.

For that birthday, the twins dressed up in adorable costumes inspired by the animated series "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir."

This family party comes shortly after the singer celebrated her 62nd birthday in Jamaica. Madonna shared some photos of herself enjoying the day with five of her six children. Not appearing on camera was her son with Guy Ritchie, Rocco, 20.

(Be sure to click or swipe through to see all the photos in her post!)

“Thankful for my Children on my Birthday and Every day -they are full of ♥️, creativity, intelligence and🔥,” the mom of six wrote in the caption.