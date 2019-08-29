Just days after Madonna celebrated her own birthday in style, the 61-year-old threw a birthday bash for two other fashionable members of her family.

The pop icon's twin daughters, Stella and Estere, turned 7 this week, and like any other proud mom, she took to social media to show off photos from the fun day.

(Be sure to click or swipe through to see all the shots!)

In one set of photos, the look-alike girls can be seen wearing matching rainbow-colored mermaid tails and big smiles as they stretch out on the lawn, dip their fins in the pool and enjoy their special occasion and their equally special aquatic transformations.

Madonna captioned the shots, "The After Party," which means those adorable pics were from the celebration after the celebration.

As for the main event, the costumes for that were just as cute.

Stella and Estere dressed up as the crime-fighting Parisian teens from the animated series "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir" — and that part of the celebration spilled over into the pool, too.

The photos revealed a fleet of inflatable ladybug floaties and even offered a glimpse of the girls' cake — an Eiffel Tower topped creation that matched their superhero costumes.

"The Birthday Party was Miraculous," mom wrote.

Stella and Estere, who Madonna adopted in 2017, are the youngest members of her big brood. The "Madame X" hit maker is also mother to Lourdes, 22, Rocco, 19, David, 13, and Mercy, 13.

And, as she hinted in a recent interview with TODAY's Harry Smith, there could be more on the way — one day.

"Um ... not right this second," she told him. "But never say never."

After all, she said, "The more kids that you have, the better you get at being a parent."