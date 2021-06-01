Madonna is her son's biggest fan as he models a dress: 'Confidence is everything'

Madonna couldn't be prouder of her 15-year-old son, David Banda.

The mother of six shared a video montage of her youngest son modeling a dress and she found the perfect caption to go along with the post: "Confidence is Everything..........👊🏽"

In the short clip, the 15-year-old struts his stuff in a silky white maxi dress featuring a Peter Pan collar and a letter print. David travels down a hallway with a model walk that's just about perfect and poses outside in the stylish frock.

At the end of the video, he admits that he really likes wearing the dress.

"It's so freeing, you know what I mean?" he says.

Work it, David!

Madonna's fans seemed to approve of the post and several celebrities chimed in with words of encouragement in the comments section. TV host Kelly Ripa left five star emojis and actor Debi Mazar commented "Omg I Love him ❤️Look out @naomi 😂."

One of the singer's fans said David was giving them Billy Porter vibes and another called him a "handsome guy."

Madonna, 62, has always been a huge cheerleader for all of her children, but she doesn't share a lot of family photos on social media. Over the past year, though, she's been delighting fans with several videos and snapshots of her kids.

Last summer, she celebrated her 62nd birthday in Jamaica and posted multiple photos of her children joining in on the festivities.

In December, Madonna's entire clan got together to celebrate Thanksgiving. She shared a sweet photo of her kids posing together and said she is most thankful for them.

"My Children have led me down roads and opened doors I never imagined I’d walk through.♥️ Fame , Fortune and Records Broken could never equal that which I treasure and value most," she wrote in the caption.

Not all of Madonna's posts have been well-received, of course. Last May, a video of David dancing in tribute to George Floyd faced backlash for being tone deaf.

In the video, David dances to the Michael Jackson song "They Don't Care About Us." Despite Madonna's good intentions, many of the singer's fans criticized the video for being out of touch with the serious situation.

