Madonna's daughter Mercy is 15! See her birthday party with Rosie O'Donnell, friends

Madonna’s daughter Chifundo Mercy James recently turned 15, and she celebrated her birthday at a skate park.

Madonna, 62, shared photos on Instagram of her daughter enjoying her special day along with several of her friends and siblings.

“This is how we celebrate the birthday of Chifundo James- Warrior in training!!” the proud mom wrote in the caption.

She also shared a video of the celebrations with the caption, “SkatePark extravaganza for Mercy James Birthday !”

Also on hand for the fun-filled day was Rosie O’Donnell, who goes way back with Madonna. They both starred in 1992’s “A League of Their Own,” with Madonna playing Mae "All the Way Mae" Mordabito and O’Donnell playing her best friend, bouncer Doris Murphy.

They both appeared in the baseball-themed comedy "A League of Their Own." (C)Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

O’Donnell also posted a photo from the skate park party on Instagram and wished Mercy a happy birthday.

Three of Madonna’s other children, David Banda, 15, and twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone, 8, appear to have also joined in Mercy’s skate park extravaganza. Madonna’s two older children, Lourdes Leon, 24, and Rocco Ritchie, 20, did not appear to be there.

The Queen of Pop also celebrated her daughter’s birthday on Twitter, sharing a video of sweet moments with Mercy taking photos of a sunset and dancing at the beach. She tweeting to her daughter, “You bring so much light into our lives.”

The superstar often posts sweet tributes to her six children on social media. In December, she revealed that she had gotten a tattoo (her first one!) to honor them.

Her subtle tattoo honored her six children. madonna/ Instagram

She shared a photo of the understated wrist tattoo, which included each of their first initials.

The singer also shared a cute video of her and her younger kids making their own Christmas ornaments in December.

“We decided this year to make our own decorations. This is me being Roasted by my kids!! 🌲.🌲🌲 I was going for a needy starfish ⭐️,” she captioned the video. “I have not mastered the glue gun.”

She also reflected on parenthood when she shared a Thanksgiving family photo back in 2018.

“What I am Most THANKFUL for!” she wrote in the caption. “My Children have led me down roads and opened doors I never imagined I’d walk through.♥️ Fame , Fortune and Records Broken could never equal that which I treasure and value most.”