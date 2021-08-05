Lourdes Leon has a message for anyone who thinks she isn't making it in her own right.

In the newest issue of Vogue, the 24-year-old joined fellow models, including Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid, on the cover and addressed the public's false assumptions about her as the daughter of Madonna.

“People think I’m this talentless rich kid who’s had everything given to her, but I’m not,” Leon told Vogue. Leon told the magazine she paid her own college tuition and lives in Bushwick, a working-class neighborhood in Brooklyn.

The magazine's September issue cover feature is titled, "Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry."

Lourdes Leon takes a selfie with her mother, Madonna, during her mom's 62nd birthday festivities in August 2020. @Madonna / Instagram

Leon, who was born Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, also revealed how she feels when trolls attack her for not shaving her armpits.

“Yeah, come at me, bro," she told the magazine.

Madonna, who turns 63 this month, has always been a huge cheerleader for all of her children. Over the past year, the singer has been sharing family moments with more frequency.

In June, the mother of six shared a video montage of her youngest son modeling a dress.

"Confidence is Everything..........👊🏽," she captioned the short clip of David Banda strutting his stuff in a silky white maxi dress featuring a Peter Pan collar and a letter print.

Last summer, Madonna celebrated her birthday in Jamaica and posted multiple photos of her children joining in on the festivities.

"Thankful for my Children on my Birthday and Every day -they are full of ♥️, creativity, intelligence and🔥," she wrote alongside a carousel of family snaps.

