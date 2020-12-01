Madonna poses with all 6 of her children in new video

Madonna had a special family reunion on Thanksgiving.

The singer got together with all six of her children to celebrate the holiday, and gave fans a glimpse at their fun festivities on Instagram.

On Monday, the 62-year-old pop superstar shared a video montage of her family's get-together and captioned the post "A Beautiful Souvenir .............Giving Thanks. 🙏🏼"

In the brief clip, set to Nina Simone's song "Love Me Or Leave Me," the family poses for a group photo and enjoys each other's company. The clip then cuts to Madonna and Ahlamalik Williams, who fans believe may be her boyfriend, as she sits on his lap alongside an adorable pup. At one point in the montage, the singer's 15-year-old son David Banda even shows off his musical talents and plays the guitar.

Madonna's fans lent the post their seal of approval and showered the "Medellin" singer with love in the comments section.

"So happy for you to spend the holiday with all of your babies," one Instagram user wrote, while another commented, "Beautiful family!!!!"

In a separate post, the music icon also shared several photos from the celebration, including two of her and Williams, shots of her 8-year-old twins Estere and Stelle, a photo of her 14-year-old daughter Mercy James, and a sweet shot of David and his brother Rocco Ritchie, 20.

"Still Giving Thanks............🙏🏼," the singer captioned the post.

Over the summer, Madonna gave fans another rare look at her family life when she celebrated her 62nd birthday in Jamaica. The singer shared a photo with her daughter Lourdes Leon, 24 and several other photos of her children.

In August, she also shared a sweet video from her twin daughters' birthday celebration, which included lots of music and a dance party.

Madonna shares Lourdes with her ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon and Rocco with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and adopted David from an orphanage in Malawi in 2008. The following year, she adopted Mercy and then brought twins Estere and Stelle home in 2017.

In 2019, the singer opened up on TODAY about her role as a mother and said her children remind her of "how precious time is."

"Really, you have to be ready for anything. They teach you to stop being obsessed with yourself, cause they're always there to throw a wrench into the works. ... Self-obsession is not allowed with children," she said at the time.

The mother of six also revealed that she wasn't ruling out the possibility of adopting another child.

"Um ... not right this second," she said. "But never say never."