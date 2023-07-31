Madonna writes touching message to her kids for their support 1 month after hospitalization

One month after Madonna was hospitalized in the intensive care unit for a bacterial infection, the pop icon penned a message to the people closest to her for their support during her recovery.

“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine,” the singer wrote in a July 30 Instagram post alongside a photo of herself hugging her son David Banda, 17.

The “Material Girl” singer, 64, spent several days in the ICU before returning home, and said she is now on the “road to recovery.”

“One month out of the hospital and I can reflect,” she wrote in her Instagram post. “As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving. ... But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

Madonna also shared a photo of herself posing with her eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, 26.

@madonna via Instagram

The “Vogue” singer has four children in addition to David and Lourdes: Rocco Ritchie, 22, Mercy James, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, both 10.

In her Instagram post, the singer also described her emotional reaction to a gift she received from her longtime manager, Guy Oseary: a Polaroid photo taken by Andy Warhol, showing pop artist Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted onto it.

“I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive,” she wrote. “And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone.”

Oseary shared the news of Madonna’s health scare on June 28 in an Instagram post, writing that “a full recovery is expected.”

In the wake of her hospitalization, Madonna postponed the North American leg of her Celebration Tour, which was set to kick off Aug. 2 in Cleveland. The Queen of Pop said her plan is to launch the European portion of her tour in October.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger,” she wrote in a July 10 Instagram post. “I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”