Madonna reveals she celebrated Easter with her kids and one 'intruder'

Madonna celebrated the Easter holiday on April 9 with her kids and one unusual "intruder."

The pop superstar posted photos to her Instagram story showing her adoptive children taking part in an Easter egg hunt outside.

One of the pop star's girls runs across the grass. @Maddona / Instagram

She then shared a photo of someone dressed as the Easter Bunny outside her house in the yard.

"Intruder," she captioned the snap.

Someone in an Easter bunny costume outside Madonna's house. @Maddona / Instagram

Madonna went on to reveal her three daughters were the "winners" of the egg hunt.

The photo shows the three girls — Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stella — proudly posing with blue gift bags and their baskets.

Madonna's three youngest daughters. @Maddona / Instagram

Madonna's son, David Banda, 17, was seemingly also present. She shared a snap of a young man with his face obscured while climbing in a tree as he hunts for eggs.

Searching for eggs in a tree. @Maddona / Instagram

David, Mercy, Estere and Stella are all adopted from the African country of Malawi.

In 2017, she told People that adopting her kids was not an easy process. When she first brought David home, she said she was eviscerated by the local press.

Mercy James, David and the twins wear black outfits for Mercy's birthday. @madonna via Instagram

"Every newspaper said I kidnapped him," the singer told the magazine. "In my mind, I was thinking, 'Wait a minute. I’m trying to save somebody’s life. Why are you all s----ing on me right now?' I did everything by the book."

She added it was a "low point" and she often cried herself to sleep.

When she tried to adopt Mercy soon thereafter, she ran into issues with the local government officials who had taken issue with the fact she was recently divorced.

“The way I was treated — that sexist behavior — was ridiculous,” the singer told the outlet. She went on to challenge their refusal in Malawi’s High Court and won. She brought Mercy home in 2009.

She added that adopting her two youngest was also a long process because Malawian officials “don’t want to be perceived as giving me any kind of special treatment, so I (got) the hard road.”

The pop star is also parent to two older children, 25-year-old Lourdes Leon and 22-year-old Rocco Ritchie. The two eldest kids did not appear in her Instagram story from Sunday.