Luna Legend may have A-list parents, but she's the one stealing the show!

Chrissy Teigen hit the red carpet at Sunday's "Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World" at SoFi Stadium where she was a celebrity guest with daughter Luna by her side — err, rear.

Chrissy Teigen daughter Luna head onto the red carpet at Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World in Inglewood, Calif. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

It was here the mom of two had a moment nearly all parents can relate to during quarantine — kids at your side while trying to do your job.

Just like every working mom this pandemic, Chrissy Teigen had to do her job with her kids literally underfoot. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Walking in underneath Teigen's dress, Luna paused temporarily before darting off for something a bit more exciting.

And she's off! The star-studded event was co-chaired by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

While Luna was likely courting her own audience of reporters at the Inglewood, Calif. event, Teigen, who was also joined by husband John Legend, told Entertainment Tonight Luna might be preparing for a future in entertainment.

"I think she might want to be a publicist," Teigen told E.T. "She's like, 'Mom, you have to turn this way. Don't say that!' She really watches what I say too. She might be a good publicist.'"

The supermodel also shared that she was glad to support event co-chairs the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (also known as Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle).

"They're so wonderful for co-chairing this," Teigen told E.T. "This is obviously such an incredibly important event that I'm so happy to be a part of."

Earlier this year, Teigen told Andy Cohen during a “Watch What Happens Live” after show that Meghan made a point to contact her after she suffered a pregnancy loss.

“She's been so kind to me ever since we connected,” Teigen told Andy Cohen. “She had written me about baby Jack and loss, but, yeah, she is really wonderful and so kind and just as kind as everyone says she is.”

Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World will air Saturday, May 8 at 8 p.m. EST/PST and will stream at 8 p.m. EST on YouTube.