Sophie Perry is remembering her late father, Luke Perry, four days ahead of Father's Day.

Sophie, 19, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a gallery of childhood photos that captured sweet moments of her dad doting on her.

The pics include one of Luke holding her when she was just a baby and two more of him cozying up to her when she was a young, curly-haired girl.

In one adorable picture, the former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star is seen smiling as he holds his daughter's hand while the pair sit side by side in chairs.

Sophie kept her caption simple. "I love you," she wrote.

Luke died in March at age 52 after suffering a massive stroke. He also left behind a son, Jack Perry, 21, a professional wrestler who competes under the name Jungle Boy.

The "Riverdale" star shared both kids with his ex-wife, Rachel “Minnie” Sharp.

Shortly after his father's tragic death, Jack shared his own heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad. He loved and supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be,” Jack wrote next to a photo of himself wrestling as his dad (in the upper left corner) cheers him on.

Grief-stricken Jack went on to address his father directly.

"I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud," he wrote, adding, "I love you Dad.”