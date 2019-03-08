Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 8, 2019, 10:36 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Luke Perry's daughter, Sophie Perry, is thanking her mom for holding the family together since the actor's tragic death.

On Friday, Sophie, 18, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her mother — and Luke's ex-wife — Rachel "Minnie" Sharp. (Note that there's profanity in the caption.)

"You all know my dad is a super star, but I just want to share for a moment that I got really f------ lucky in the parental department because this is my mom. Minnie. Who also happens to be my best friend," Sophie captioned a slideshow of photos.

The grateful daughter described her mom as "the rock for everybody grieving in this family right now. "

"She’s the toughest and sweetest and most amazing woman I or anyone else has ever met. How did I get so lucky to have two icons for parents?" she gushed. "I love you mom and I could not get through this absolute s--- situation without you. None of us could."

She concluded her post by adding, "I was just informed it was national women’s day, how fitting for a post on my kick ass mama."

Sophie's gallery of photos included one of her parents years ago. The former couple married in 1993 at the height of Luke's "Beverly Hills, 90210" fame, and split a decade later, sharing custody of their kids.

Minnie joined her children and Luke's fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer, among other family members, at the actor's bedside when he died Monday, less than a week after suffering a massive stroke.

Sophie's tribute comes three days after she thanked her father's fans for showing her "an overwhelming amount of love and support."

“I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye,” she wrote on Instagram. “So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

The teen's older brother, pro wrestler Jack Perry, 21, honored his dad in his own emotional post, writing, “I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for."

He added, "I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud."