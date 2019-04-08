Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 8, 2019, 9:42 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Luke Perry's daughter, Sophie, found a fitting way to pay tribute to her dad, a month after his untimely death.

The elder Perry died in early March after a stroke, and was mourned by fans of both "Riverdale" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" all over the world. On Sunday, as Sophie, 18, prepared to return to volunteering in Malawi, she posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a very special item.

In case you didn't notice it, she's wearing a baseball cap that reads "Andrews Construction," which comes direct from her late dad's wardrobe on "Riverdale," on which he played Fred Andrews.

"First few days back in Malawi have been very emotional but it feels right to come back, to finish what I started, to do the most with whatever time we have left," she wrote in the caption. "I recently learned that may not be as much time as we think. It was quick and scary to leave home again so soon, but there’s a job to be done, and someone to make proud."

In the post's comments she confirmed the cap was from the show.

Perry's son, Jack, 21, is also returning to work, as a wrestler named Jungle Boy. He posted a video on Instagram over the weekend, showing him back in the ring.

"I'm not sure I'll ever be ready," he wrote, "but I'm back."

Sophie has previously given a lot of credit to her mom, Perry's ex Rachel "Minnie" Sharp, for being a "rock" while she copes with the loss of her father. "I got really ... lucky in the parental department," she wrote in an Instagram caption from March 8.

Days later, she defended herself from criticism over the way she's mourned the loss of her father, noting that she'd received "a lot of attention online."

"And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can’t be nice," she wrote in a March 11 post. "And I’m here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don’t mean to offend anybody, I’m also not going to cater to any one else’s needs and beliefs."