Luke Bryan is one proud uncle.

The country singer, 45, walked his late sister’s daughter Jordan Cheshire down the aisle over Labor Day weekend.

Jordan is the oldest of three children who were born to Kelly and Lee Cheshire. In 2007, Kelly passed away at age 39 of undetermined causes. When Kelly’s husband died of a heart attack seven years later, Bryan and his wife, Caroline, stepped in to raise nieces Jordan and Kris, and nephew, Til.

In an Instagram video posted by Emily Clarke Events on Monday, a beaming Bryan is seen guiding Jordan toward her groom, Clint Eudy, at the Troubadour Golf and Field Club in College Grove, Tennessee.

At one point, the “American Idol” judge is seen tenderly fixing the veil on Jordan's Olia Zavozina gown.

“The way he squeezes her hand, lawd someone pass the tissues,” one person commented.

Added another “What an absolutely beautiful moment. Her angels were looking down from heaven beaming with pride.”

In her stories, Clarke shared a clip of Bryan and Jordan slow dancing to “You’ll Be In My Heart” from the

“Tarzan" soundtrack, as guests watched on.

The newlyweds honored deceased loved ones, including Bryan’s older brother, Chris, with a family tree of photos at the reception. Chris died in a car accident in 1996. He was just 26.

“You never get over it,” Bryan told People of the heartbreaks. “You truly never settle in your mind that it happened. I mean, it’s always there.”

Bryan, who is dad of biological sons Thomas, 11, and Tatum, 11, believes Chris, Kelly and Lee are watching over his family at all times,.

“Maybe [they] have moved some puzzle pieces around to make my life so fortunate,” Bryan revealed in his docu-series “Luke Bryant: My Dirt Road Diary.” “When I say my prayers at night, I have to say, ‘Thank y’all for looking after us down here.”

