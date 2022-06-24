A baby somehow got into Luke Bryan's arms onstage, and it was just too cute

Who says that babies and concerts don't mix?

Luke Bryan had the crowd roaring at a Wednesday night performance in Las Vegas when he found himself onstage with a baby on his hip.

On Instagram, he shared a video of himself singing his song "All My Friends Say" while holding the infant in front of the audience.

"It's a very special night for me, y'all," he told the crowd while still holding the baby. "It's been a hell of a party. At some point, I got a baby."

As the audience laughed, Bryan then asked "Where is the mother of this child?”

A woman then appeared on the side of the stage and collected the baby from Bryan.

“Hey, I’m sorry I stole your baby,” he said. "This is going to make a hell of a scrapbook one day."

The country music star captioned the Instagram video, "You know it’s a party when you end up holding someone’s baby. #LukeInVegas."

In the comments section, fans quickly pointed out how amazing Bryan was.

"That’s so awesome! Luke you are the real deal!" one person said.

Another added, "You are so fun!! Always making us smile!! I hope you win BIG in Vegas!"

However, a few noted that they couldn't help but feel concerned for the child.

"I need that baby’s ears protected ASAP…other than that, that’s awesome!" an Instagram user said.

This isn't the first time that Bryan has made someone's day. In October 2021, the dad of two kids had helped a woman change her flat tire on the side of the road.

The moment was captured by Instagram user @courtneybriannepotts and once she posted her video on Instagram and TikTok, it went viral.

"When my tire blows in a curve in small town TN, who stops to change my tire?" she wrote in the Instagram clip. "Luke Bryan! My life is made."