Ludacris welcomes 4th daughter — find out the baby girl's unisex name

Ludacris is a father of four.

The rapper, whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges, announced on Monday that he and his wife, Eudoxie, 35, welcomed their second child together on July 28.

The little girl, named Chance Oyali Bridges, joins big sisters Cadence, 6, Cai, 7, and Karma, 20.

“The Movie ‘Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls’ starring Chris Bridges coming soon…” Ludacris joked in a caption on Instagram.

In one photo he shared, he is seen gazing lovingly at the newest member of the Bridges family.

On her Instagram, Eudoxie revealed that Chance arrived two weeks early.

Earlier this year, Ludacris appeared on TODAY to talk about welcoming baby No. 4.

“Are you holding out for a boy?” TODAY's Al Roker asked.

“I will be happy with whatever the Most High wants to give me,” Ludacris replied. “We don’t know the sex of the child. We’re gonna wait until the day. It’s like one of the only things that’s left to just be unpredictable these days, and it’s exciting.”

The “Fast and the Furious” actor added, “There’s so many great things that have happened from me being a girl dad.”

Ludacris opened up recently about how he is trying to raise smart, independent women.

“I want to make sure that I prepare them for the world. I’m teaching them financial literacy. They’re learning piano around here,” he told People in June. “They’re learning ballet. They’re learning great manners, because as we all know, great manners can get you places money can’t. I just want them to have a variety of assets and a lot of confidence.”

