"Fast and Furious" star Ludacris stopped by TODAY to talk about becoming a father for the fourth time and his upcoming movie "F9."

Ludacris, a rapper and actor whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges, is expecting his second child with wife Eudoxie Bridges; his first child with her is daughter Candace, 5. He also has a daughter named Cai, 6, and Karma, 13, from previous relationships. Bridges announced in May that she was expecting.

Ludacris said that he and Bridges are waiting until she gives birth to find out the gender of their youngest child.

"Are you holding out for a boy?" asked TODAY's Al Roker, himself the proud father of two girls (and one boy).

"I will be happy with whatever the Most High wants to give me," Ludacris said. "We don't know the sex of the child. We're gonna wait until the day. It's like one of the only things that's left to just be unpredictable these days, and it's exciting."

Ludacris also joked that he would update TODAY on the gender "the day that this baby drops."

He also said that being a father of multiple girls has been incredibly fulfilling.

"There's so many great things that have happened from me being a girl dad," he said. "One in particular, I have a Netflix series called 'Karma's World' that comes out at the end of this fall, and it's literally to enrich and empower young girls."

Ludacris and Eudoxie Bridges are expecting their second child together, his fourth. Rich Fury / WireImage

Family is also a big theme in the "Fast and Furious" action movies. (Disclosure: Universal Pictures shares the same parent company with TODAY.) Ludacris said that motif becomes even more pronounced in "F9," where John Cena plays Jakob, the estranged brother of Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto.

"We've never known about this, and I think everybody knows that Vin Diesel's character, we all live vicariously through his strength. This guy is invincible to say the least," Ludacris said. "... But I can say, you think you're going up another Toretto, someone of his blood, that's going up against us, the stakes are even higher. That's what makes it more interesting."

Cena wasn't the only performer to join the tight-knit cast and crew. Rapper Cardi B. joined the movie's cast, playing a woman named Leysa. Ludacris, who has been in the series since its second installment, said that the existing "Fast and Furious" franchise stars were eager to welcome them to the family.

Ludacris has played Tej Parker since the second "Fast and Furious" movie. Universal Pictures

"We haze people," he joked. "... Vin rents a huge crib, and we basically bring them over, we have a barbecue, we're drilling them with questions. We're just making sure they're fully equipped, but really it's just to make them feel comfortable and to accept them, because we know how much pressure it can be, because we have nine films, for someone to just come along and enter this family. We want them to feel like family. So, I say hazing, but we really just make them feel like family."

"F9" comes out in theaters on Friday, June 25.

Related: