Ludacris explains why his 6 and 7-year-old daughters have debit cards

Ludacris is raising his four daughters on a massive estate with a private lake and tennis courts. But the Atlanta-based rapper, whose real name Christopher Brian Bridges, is determined to keep his children humble.

“I’m teaching them about money management,” he told TODAY Parents. “It’s important that they understand how to earn their own money and save up for what they want.”

Ludacris shares Cadence, 6, and 2-week-old Chance with his wife, Eudoxie Bridges. He is also dad to Cai, 7, and Karma, 20, from previous relationships.

Cadence and Cai earn an allowance by doing chores around the house such as cleaning their rooms and washing dishes.

“We’re setting certain standards and precedents that I know will carry on,” Ludacris explained. "I want them to know how debit cards work because that is the future."

The “Fast & Furious” actor is serious about teaching his girls humility, but describes himself as “that silly dad.”

Recently, he embarrassed Karma at a showing of his new film “F9.”

“I snuck in there [without anyone noticing] because I had my mask. I was yelling throughout the movie in the back of the theater,” Ludacris recalled. “She was sitting next to me cringing.”

Karma is following in her father's footsteps and studying filmmaking at Spelman College in Georgia.

"I used to be able to tell my oldest daughter what's cool and now she tells me what's cool!" Ludacris joked. "I had to put my ego aside."

Ludacris opened up to TODAY Parents while discussing his partnership with Jif and the Lil Jif Project. As part of the campaign, Ludacris released a new song, “Butter.Atl,” which features fellow rapper Gunna. In the video, Luda raps with a mouth full of peanut butter.

“This whole campaign was a dream come true for me,” Ludacris said. “The one thing I’ve loved since I was a little kid is Jif peanut butter. I put peanut butter on everything. I love to put it on French toast and pancakes and graham crackers with s’mores.”