Lucy Liu shares rare photo of son Rockwell in honor of his 5th birthday

Lucy Liu has a big reason to celebrate!

The former "Elementary" star's son, Rockwell, turned 5 on Thursday and Liu took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her boy blowing out candles on a festive birthday cake.

"My darling son turned 5 yesterday," Liu wrote Friday, alongside a pic of her standing next to Rockwell as he lows out the candles. "He is a rainbow of light and his energy is pure magic."

Rockwell was born via gestational surrogate in 2015. When he was a newborn, the 51-year-old mom said on TODAY that every day "just a miracle" with him.

The "Stage Mother" actor posted a pic on Instagram when Rockwell was born to introduce him to the world. "Introducing the new little man in my life, my son Rockwell Lloyd Liu. In ❤️!" she captioned a black and white photo of her holding her son.

Liu, who became a mom for the first time at age 46, doesn't take any moment with her child for granted, and being a mom is clearly one of her biggest roles to date.

"As a human being, a woman, a mother, a daughter — now more than ever we must come together to fight for the soul of this nation. Let’s all wish as hard as he is for a brighter and safer future for our children and Mother Earth," wrote Liu in her Instagram caption.

Liu's famous friends chimed in to help wish Rockwell a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday I miss you!" wrote Diane Kruger.

Soliel Moonfrye added, "Happy birthing day."

Liu has been open in the past about how she gladly asked for and accepted help with Rockwell so that she could be a working mom, appearing on shows such as "Elementary."

On her own birthday back in December, Liu shared a sweet photo of a picture Rockwell made for her on Instagram.

"Best birthday gift taped to the bottom of the dining room table leg for me," she wrote next to a pic of Rockwell's coloring that spelled out the word "Mommy."