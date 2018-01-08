Lori Loughlin and Candace Cameron Bure party with their look-alike girls

share tweet pin email

While plenty of stars were winners at Sunday night's Golden Globes, 'Fuller House' stars Lori Loughlin and Candace Cameron Bure spent the night twinning — with their look-alike kids.

Both busy moms brought their daughters along for Netflix's after-party, and the photo from their double-family-date will have you doing a double take.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Natasha Bure, Candace Cameron-Bure, Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade Giannulli attend the Netflix Golden Globes after party at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on January 7, 2018.

Bure, 41, better known as D.J. Tanner-Fuller to fans, attended with her 19-year-old daughter, Natasha — who not only looks a lot like mom, she even wore a black dress with a thigh-high slit, too, for maximum matching.

Good thing the women decided to part their wavy bobs on opposite sides, lest anyone get confused.

Holiday Festivities with Mama âï¸ð A post shared by Natasha Bure (@natashabure) on Dec 19, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

As for Loughlin, aka Aunt Becky, she was with her 18-year-old daughter, Olivia Jade, and just like the others, the look-alike ladies wore similar styles.

Loughlin, 53, opted for satin brocade pants in black and her girl joined in with a pair of her own.

#squad A post shared by Lori Loughlin (@loriloughlin) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Bure has two sons back home who didn't attend the party, while Loughlin has another daughter — and another doppelganger — in 19-year-old Isabella Rose.