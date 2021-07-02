'Loki' star reveals costume design that allowed her to breastfeed

Sophia Di Martino is a working mom and she's got the costume to prove it.

The "Loki" star, who plays Sylvie in the Marvel Studios' series, shared the costuming design that allowed her to breastfeed on Instagram Thursday.

"It’s not easy being a working Mama (Understatement!)," the new mom captioned a photo that revealed two hidden zippers down the front of her all-black costume.

The actor credited Christine Wada, who designed Sylvie's costume, for adding the concealed zippers for easy access so that she could easily pump and nurse between takes.

"It’s little (big) things like this that made it possible for me to do my job AND be a parent," she continued in the post. "I’m forever grateful."

Fans were quick to applaud the genius costuming.

"This honestly pleases me so much that they are doing more for mamma’s in the film industry," one wrote.

Others noted that the design felt reassuring.

"I’ve had a real mixed bag of support and the severe lack of it which has created almost a fear of telling casting / producers that I’m a new mum," wrote one fan. "You’re a real life superhero and I can’t wait to watch the series."

Di Martino gave birth to her first child in 2019 and returned to the Marvel Studios set in 2020 when she was four months postpartum.

"Loki" is available exclusively on Disney+.

