Barley Brook Sellar may be only 3 years old, but she's already quite the sheep handler.

In a viral Twitter video shared Thursday morning, the little girl, who lives on a farm in Norfolk, England, took her sheep for a walk, and the internet couldn't get enough. The sweet clip has already received more than half a million views.

Spent the last hour judging the online sheep show



And I have to tell you that the young handlers under 8 class was the cutest thing I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/CS1ZiATOhU — James Rebanks (@herdyshepherd1) April 30, 2020

To start, Barley stands with her sheep, named Ethel, as her mom, Caitlin Jenkins, asks her questions. The video was submitted ahead of her participation in the upcoming Greatest Online Agriculture Show.

When asked what type of sheep Ethel is, Barley responds, "White!" Right after, though, she provides the correct answer, a Border Leicester. Meanwhile, Ethel nudges her handler in excitement, and then the pair go for an absolutely adorable walk. At the end, Barley commands her pet to "stand" before flashing a toothy grin.

"The sheep's face is priceless," commented one Twitter user.

"This is the best thing I've seen in days," wrote another.

"Is it part of the judging that the sheep's ears and that splendid pony tail are aligned?" quipped a third.

Barley's family has around 200 sheep on their farm, and the video itself was "very unrehearsed," Jenkins told TODAY via email. Barley and Ethel haven't been in a competition since August, but clearly Barley's a natural. She was gifted a small flock of sheep on her first birthday, Jenkins said.

"Ethel is the oldest sheep in the flock, she’s very kind and has a good friendship with Barley," Jenkins added. "Barley loves nothing more than to be outside with us farming, she is very hands on and gets stuck in come rain or shine."

Normally agriculture shows are held in person, but the 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Jenkins. Funds raised by farming charities went to arranging the online event, which is scheduled for this Saturday.

Good luck, Barley!