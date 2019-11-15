Dad searches for grieving parents who gave his daughter a gold ring

A little girl experienced the magic of Walt Disney World and now her story is going viral.

In a Facebook post that has been liked more than 4,000 times, Belle Geiselman, 4, is seen clutching a Mickey Mouse ring that was given to her by grieving parents after a chance encounter.

Belle’s dad, Kyle Geiselman, who watched the scene unfold at Hollywood Studios, said his daughter was chasing after him when she nearly ran into the couple.

“I apologized and they responded by asking if they could give Belle something,” Geiselman, 41, told TODAY Parents. “Then, the man pulls a gold ring out from his bag.”

The woman explained that they had visited the theme park one year earlier with their daughter on a Make-A-Wish trip and purchased two gold rings. One was for their child, and was to gift to another who reminded them of her.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Geiselman said he froze.

“I can only imagine how hard it was for them to be back without their daughter,” Geiselman said. I wanted to know more, but I didn’t want to make it any more difficult for them."

After the couple walked away, Geiselman debated chasing after. He wanted to let them know that they had chosen the perfect kid. Belle, an identical twin, was born at 30 weeks, and required a feeding tube for the first 18 months of her life.

The Geiselman family at Disney World. Courtesy \ Kyle Geiselman

“When Belle was 5 days old, her doctors were like, ‘We don’t know if she is going to live,” Geiselman revealed. "She actually almost died." Now, Geiselman and his wife, Kara Geiselman, are trying to find the two strangers to thank them properly.

“They didn’t know that we were back at the place where our daughter surprised us all and started eating by mouth for the first time at 18 months old, or that this trip was the first time she traveled to Disney without needing a feeding tube for nourishment or an oxygen mask on the flight,” Kara Geiselman wrote on Facebook. “This little gold Mickey Mouse ring will forever be kept as a priceless gift and always cherished.”