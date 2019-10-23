Sign up for our newsletter

If Yoplait is looking for a spokesperson, it should look no further than 3-year-old Olivia Whysall.

The little girl from Nottingham, England, polished off 18 cups of Yoplait's Petits Filous yogurt in one sitting on Saturday.

“I was in the garden for 10 minutes,” Olivia’s dad, Arron Whysall told TODAY Parents. “When I came inside to check on her, I saw that she had helped herself to 18 yogurts.”

The engineer, 27, burst out laughing. “She looked so proud of herself,” he recalled. “I couldn’t tell her off.”

Olivia Whysall, 3, polished off 18 cups of yogurt after her dad left her alone for 10 minutes. Kennedy News and Media

Whysall snapped a photo of the hilarious scene and shared it to Facebook where it quickly went viral with more than 15,000 comments.

“I’d like to meet this kid. They clearly know how to live,” wrote one person. Added another, “Best thing I’ve ever seen.”

Not surprisingly, many wanted to know how Olivia was feeling after her feast.

“She was totally fine afterwards,” Whysall told TODAY Parents. “No complaints. She didn’t get sick or anything.”

Whysall and Olivia’s mom, Billie Eloise Hardie, wouldn’t be surprised if their daughter goes viral again for her antics. Recently, she colored in her blonde strands with blue felt tip marker to copy Hardie, who just dyed her hair purple.

“Olivia is very mischievous,” Whysall said. “She draws on the walls and gets into everything. You'll come in the kitchen and she's in the cupboards."

It should be noted that while Olivia loves her Petits Filous, Emilie-Lea Hayward loves the stuff even more. Back in 2015, the preschooler grabbed headlines for eating 30 pots every day!