Little Calvin helps Dylan Dreyer whip up some savory soup — see the video!

Looks like someone is on his way to becoming a great chef!

TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer posted an adorable video of her almost 2-year-old son Calvin helping out in the kitchen.

Now that the weather is getting colder, Dylan opted for an appropriate homemade Sunday night dinner: yummy soup! And little Calvin got to get in on the action, too.

In the video, you can see him on the floor making his own soup with water and leftover ingredients of celery, zucchini and other veggies from his mom's recipe. And from the look on his face, he’s having a blast!

While it’s unclear if the family will be eating Calvin’s soup, it sure looks tasty, nonetheless.

Dylan’s followers were pretty impressed with the little man’s skills. “Look out Al Roker ... Calvin is preparing to take you on as chef of Today!” one social media follower wrote.

“Calvin just knows how to put a smile on anyone!” another wrote. “He’s a riot!”

We're sure Dylan and husband, NBC Nightly News cameraman Brian Fichera, are impressed with their little one too!

It seems the whole family likes to bond over some good food. Dylan recently shared the recipe for her family’s favorite soup, a milk-free take on cream of cauliflower, garnished with a crispy and salty pancetta topping which her son likes to eat who while listening to a soundtrack of “Baby Shark” on loop.

Calvin’s lucky that his mama is a good cook. She even teamed up with chef Curtis Stone to teach an online cooking show for Blueprint, an NBC Universal company.

But of course, Dylan’s lucky to have such a good little helper, too. And cooking isn’t Calvin’s only specialty. He can also help with home renovations! In a video posted in August, he can be seen taking a paintbrush to the family’s under-construction kitchen.

If you’re looking for more recipes from Dylan, check out her favorite dessert recipe: Blueberry Buckle.