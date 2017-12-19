Little boy calls 911 to stop the Grinch from stealing Christmas

share tweet pin email

This little boy was so determined to stop the Grinch from stealing Christmas that he called the local police for backup.

TyLon Pittman, 5, was watching videos on a cell phone on Saturday about the Grinch's plan to ruin the holiday when he took matters into his own hands and called 911 to ask the cops in hometown of Byram, Mississippi, for help.

Officer Lauren Develle heard about the call and drove over to let TyLon know that the police would make sure the Grinch's plan would be thwarted.

In a video posted to Facebook by TyLon's older brother, TeDera Dwayne Graves, Develle asked TyLon what he would do if the Grinch tried to steal Christmas

"I want y'all to come back to my house and take him to jail," he said.

TyLon meant business when it came to stopping the Grinch. He even showed Develle the video of the Grinch on his phone to show her what he was dealing with.

"You thought the Grinch was going to steal your Christmas, for real?" his mother, TeResa Pittman, asked him in the video.

"He steals everybody's Christmas,'' a dead serious TyLon responded.

The police department then invited TyLon to come down to the station on Monday and lock up the Grinch after he was apprehended, according to The Clarion Ledger.

TyLon, who wants to be a police officer one day, was made an honorary junior officer for the day. He helped escort the Grinch from a police car to the holding cell at the station.

"For them to go this far and have this happen, when he wants to be a police officer, it means a lot," Graves told The Clarion Ledger. "And it just shows that there are some really good people out there."

