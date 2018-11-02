Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Joe Dziemianowicz

What’s hot and what’s not for baby names 10 years from now? Charlotte and Liam are at No. 1, while — womp, womp — Lavender and Aydin hold last place at No. 1,000. Between those bookends Eloise and Carson are at No. 100; Demi and Francis, No. 317, and Thalia and Elon, No. 727. That’s but a sampling of Nameberry.com’s “Most Popular Names in 2028” list, which ranks 1,000 future names for boys and girls.

And they didn’t just peek into a crystal ball. “We looked at rhythms of the past to predict the future. Names go in and out of style in a somewhat predictable way,” said Pamela Redmond Satran, an editor and founder of Nameberry.com.

Using an algorithm that combines Social Security data on more than 30,000 names used in the U.S. over the past 10 years with their popularity patterns, the top boys names in 2028 will be Liam, Mateo, Maverick, Noah, Lincoln, Lucas, Henry, Theodore, Jaxon and Oliver. The top girls names are Charlotte, Amelia, Harper, Emma, Olivia, Evelyn, Mia, Aria, Ava and Sofia.

Here's the full top 20.

Girls:

1. Charlotte

2. Amelia

3. Harper

4. Emma

5. Olivia

6. Evelyn

7. Mia

8. Aria

9. Ava

10. Sofia

11. Avery

12. Penelope

13. Mila

14. Scarlett

15. Kinsley

16. Camila

17. Paisley

18. Nora

19. Emilia

20. Eleanor

Boys:

1. Liam

2. Mateo

3. Maverick

4. Noah

5. Lincoln

6. Lucas

7. Henry

8. Theodore

9. Jaxon

10. Oliver

11. Carter

12. Benjamin

13. Wyatt

14. Leo

15. James

16. Easton

17. Greyson

18. Elija

19. Jackson

20. William

Besides being a source of ideas, it’s also a roster of names to possibly avoid, Satran told TODAY Parents. “Parents choosing somewhat unusual names now, would do well do understand that some of those names could be a lot more popular in the future.”

Like Maverick. The name is and has been rising fast — at the speed of “Top Gun,” you might say. Maverick entered Nameberry’s list of the most popular 1,000 names in 1994, according to Satran. It climbed to 511 in 2008 (the year the late maverick John McCain ran for president) and now stands at 85. In 2028, Maverick is at No. 3.

“One of the big surprises was seeing more change among the top 10 boys names than the girls. Boys’ names typically move in and out of fashion slowly,” said Satran. “Ten years from now, all but three of the top 10 boys names are new. The girls are definitely more status quo, and not as much fun.”

Some names reflect cultural shifts. Mateo, at No. 2 for boys, and Sofia (with an f), at No. 10 for girls, reflect a surge in the Hispanic population. “We’re seeing more Spanish-inspired names in general,” said Satran.

Aria, at No. 8, was “the most unexpected result” she said. A spelling variation on a “Game of Thrones” character, the name points to the power of pop culture and celebrities when it comes to names. Same goes for No. 3 Harper, which matches the name of David and Victoria Beckham’s daughter.

“Parents haven't ever had this kind of tool before,” said Satran. “I get a lot of notes from parents who say they love a particular name now, but wonder if it will stay distinctive as their child grows up. This goes beyond just a guestimate.

“This is what moms and dads actually want to know,” she added. “It’s not so much about what’s popular right now, but going forward. Parents like names that stand out in a crowd — now and later.”