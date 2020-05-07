Why the official list of 2019's most popular baby names is delayed

For the first time in nearly 25 years, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will not be releasing its list of the year's most popular baby names.

Since 1997, the SSA has released an annual list of the previous year's most popular names for boys and girls. Typically, the list is released the Friday before Mother's Day, but this year, the administration announced that the coronavirus pandemic had caused them to shift their plans.

"Out of respect and honor for all people and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement of the 2019 most popular baby names is being rescheduled to a to-be-determined date," said the administration in a statement. "The agency sends its gratitude and heartfelt thanks to everybody fighting the pandemic and providing vital services throughout the country during these difficult times."

The popular list usually includes information on the names that increased and decreased the most in popularity, the top names by state, and complete data on every name given to five or more babies from every year since 1880, according to the baby name site NameBerry.

For now, parents and name fanatics will just have to console themselves with 2018's list of popular names. For boys, the top three names were Liam, Noah and William; the most popular names for girls included Emma, Olivia and Ava.

If you're expecting soon and still looking for name inspiration, try NameBerry's list of 2020's most popular names so far.