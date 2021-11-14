Lisa Vanderpump just became a grandma for the first time!

The television personality’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, and her husband, Jason Sabo, recently welcomed their newborn son into the world. Vanderpump, 61, celebrated the joyous occasion with her first pair of Instagram posts as “Nanny Pinky.”

In the first post on Instagram, the “Vanderpump Rules” star shared a black-and-white photo looking up at the camera while she cradled Theodore in her arms.

“Obsessively in love with baby Theodore,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you Pandy and Jason for making me a Nanny Pinky!! @pandoravt.”

Hours later, she shared a second post with baby Theodore front and center. In the black-and-white pic, the newborn donned an adorable onesie with a bear face embroidered on the stomach with a little knit cap.

She simply captioned the photo, “Utter perfection 😍Theodore 💙.”

In the comments of both posts, fans and friends congratulated the entrepreneur on the exciting family news.

Fellow “Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney-Schwartz left a congratulatory comment for the new grandma on Instagram, writing, “So precious!!! Congrats Nanny Pinky.”

“CONGRATULATIONS QUEEN!,” actor Vivica A. Fox wrote.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais also shared her well wishes, simply commenting a series of angel emojis.

The 35-year-old first-time mother shared the news of the birth of her son on her own Instagram. To make the announcement, she posted a black and white photo of her son’s hand clasped into a loose fist as it rested in her palm.

“Theodore 💙,” she began the caption. “6lb 7oz of pure delicious joy. Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives and your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy. You are so loved little Teddy!”

In a second post, Vanderpump Sabo shared the same photo that her mom did of Theodore wearing the adorable bear onesie. In the caption, she penned a short, but sweet message to her son, writing, “You are my everything, I love you so much, thank you for making me a mummy!”

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay both left some love for the new mom in the comments.

Kent wrote, “Congratulations! welcome to the world, Theodore!”

“Ahhhhhhhhhh congrats!!!!!!!! 😍😍😍,” Shay added.

Catherine Lowe also passed along her congratulations to the Vanderpump family, writing, “Aaaaah! So exciting! Congratulations to your whole family!

The couple celebrated their 10 year wedding anniversary back in August. Vanderpump Sabo shared a touching post on Instagram dedicated to her husband and their decadelong marriage, reflecting on their relationship and their soon-to-be parenthood journey.

“Every day I love you more and I am so proud to be your wife — you are my everything and I love the life we’ve built together,” she wrote in part. “I am so excited for this new adventure and to see you step into the role of father, one you were born to fulfill.”

Sabo shared a similar sentiment in his celebratory Instagram post alongside a sweet photo from their wedding day.

“Because of you, @pandoravt, our lives are going to become even more perfect with Baby Sabo on the way,” he wrote in part. “I love you so so so much baby. Happy Anniversary, I can’t wait to start our new family together with you 😍 Love J.”

Vanderpump Sabo revealed that she was expecting during a public appearance at the Vanderpump Dogs World Dog Day event. With her baby bump on display and surrounded by family, she shared a snap from the day on Instagram in early August to publicize the news and thank people for attending the event.

“Thank you for all your well wishes! It made our @VanderpumpDogs World Dog Day even more special to finally announce our news that Jason and I are having a baby!” she wrote in the caption. “We are thrilled and very excited! It’s the first time we’ve been out in public in a longgg time so it was the perfect place to share the news!”

In October, Vanderpump Sabo shared an adorable video of the moment on Instagram when her family found out that she was having a boy. The short video showed the small group popping their confetti cannons, which shot out baby blue pieces of paper into the air before they all celebrated the occasion accordingly with a few drinks.

“A little throwback to surprising our parents and brothers with whether this little much-loved baby will be a boy or girl on a small, magical confetti-filled day,” she wrote in the caption.