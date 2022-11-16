Lily-Rose Depp on being raised by Johnny Depp, fame being 'weird' to navigate

Lily-Rose Depp grew up in the public eye, but she's still somewhat uncomfortable with the concept of fame.

The 23-year-old is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, and she's following in her parents' footsteps with an acting career of her own. But she's not exactly keen on the idea of stardom.

In a new interview with Elle, Depp acknowledges that learning how to be famous as an adult has been "a weird thing to navigate."

“It’s different experiencing it firsthand rather than by proxy. I guess it’s something that I’ve had to make my own way with,” she said.

The model and actor explained that her parents "protected" her and her brother Jack "as much as possible" when they were growing up.

“I know my childhood didn’t look like everybody’s childhood, and it’s a very particular thing to deal with, but it’s also the only thing that I know,” she said.

Growing up with famous parents can be a somewhat unique experience for kids, but Depp said her mother tried to maintain a sense of normalcy for her children.

“It was really cool for me and my brother to see our mom being the ultimate comforting and loving person, but also having such a rich, full life of her own, watching her go onstage and sing for thousands of people, and just be so in her own zone and in touch with herself and her art,” she said.

Depp cherishes her privacy, and that was evident when the 23-year-old was asked to comment on her father's recent defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

“When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal … I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts," she said.

"I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. And I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there," she continued.

Depp only has a small presence on Instagram to promote her work and doesn't have a Twitter account.

“I’ve just been raised in a manner that has taught me that privacy is something that’s important to protect," she said.