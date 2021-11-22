How NYC's gay nightlife 'mother' embarked on her own journey to motherhood

“I thought she was just a night time person,” said Skin, who is the leader of the popular British rock band Skunk Anansie and a judge on “The X Factor” in Italy. “I was discovering quite slowly that really underneath it all, she's two people. Yes, she is a nightlife impresario in crazy makeup and crazy clothes, whatever you want. In the daytime, she's very girly.”

“Now, five years later it makes complete sense,” Skin, 54, said. “She is that girly and she loves all things to do with kids and loves kids clothes and is very soft and sensitive and showing off all these cute baby clothes to me.”

From there, Lady had a partner, but she also found a support system of other women in the nightlife community who became moms and didn’t have to sacrifice their lives behind the turn tables or on the dance floor.

One of those nightlife moms is Leigh Lezark, who is one-third of the popular DJ collective The Misshapes. At Pride this year, Lezark spun an event headlined by Madonna, only to give birth four days later to her second child.

"It does take a village," Lezark told TODAY. "That's a very cheesy thing to say but it really does. I sent Lady spreadsheets and all kinds of things. When I was pregnant, I thought they just needed diapers and that's that. It's not that."

With the support of friends, family and her husband, Lezark has been able to balance raising a 3-year-old and 4-month-old. At time she spends all day with her kids, and once they're in bed, she works all night.

"Especially coming from nightlife and production, people think like, 'Oh, you're just going to be a mom now?' But that's not the way it is at all," she said. "If anything, I think it's great for my children to see that you should do what you want to do. It's not so black and white."

Lezark pointed out that the diversity of her support system — which includes drag queens and prominent trans models — raises children to bring more inclusivity to the next generation.

"You know you got a leave the world better than you found it," she said. "I was just thinking about it cleaning up my child's books. He knows what queer is. He knows what non-binary is. Most importantly he knows he’s free to be whoever he wants to be and accept everyone for who they are. Giving kids language and knowledge like that is invaluable."

'For people who think that gender is just a construct ...'

Lady’s pregnancy began during the pandemic, when people were still quarantined and the dance floors of New York City had gathered dust. When it was time to return, Lady wasn’t ready to share her news quite yet, but she was ready to dance. Her strategy? Big hair to distract everyone from her growing baby bump.

Lady at Halloween. Courtesy Ladyfag

Already well past worrying about what the ladies in the Upper East Side IVF clinic thought about her, Lady worried — maybe even more — what another group would think of her pregnancy: her own following. When she finally did reveal her pregnancy, the weekend of Pride in New York, she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love.

“I didn't realize I could have it all,” she said, “I can be a mother on my own terms and actually be a mother in my own community, telling everybody and showing them that I could still go out there and be Ladyfag. Instead of it not being important, it actually was important to people in a really beautiful way.”

Another thing that surprised her? Questions on the baby’s sex.

“My entire life is queer so we're talking about people who are queer and gender-nonconforming themselves,” she said. “Yet, for people who think that gender is just a construct, I have never been asked so much with such intensity, ‘I need to know the gender!’ I have found that one of the most shocking and hilarious things.”