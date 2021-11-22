How NYC's gay nightlife 'mother' embarked on her own journey to motherhood

In New York City, some of the best LGBTQ parties are produced by Ladyfag. At her events, which can rage until 6 a.m., the attendees lovingly refer to her as mother, since she has presided over the LGBTQ community like one for two decades.
Her "children" are the gay, queer and transgender 20-somethings who flock to the Big Apple, looking for chosen family.
In Ladyfag, they find their mom.
Ladyfag's club name is one part a reclamation of a slur used to describe gay people and one part denotation of "a woman of superior social position, especially one of noble birth." It's the perfect name for what she and her parties stand for: high, low and everything in between.
Over the summer, Ladyfag, 45, who is cisgender, identifying as female, shocked many when she announced her newest production. No, it wasn’t a rave at a warehouse in Brooklyn. It wasn’t a music festival headlined by the newest indie pop diva.
Her latest venture was a real-life baby.
'There's all these normal, lovely-looking mothers'
“I keep calling the hospital the venue,” Lady told TODAY Parents via Zoom. “Or when they wanted to talk about the birthing plan, I am like 'what’s the run of show?'”
Lady always knew she wanted a child, but never was really able to visualize it for herself. “I have a maternal instinct,” she said. “So I just always assumed it'd be part of my future but I hadn't sat down and asked, ‘How am I going to make this happen?’”
As she neared 40, Lady started to seriously consider motherhood. She heard about other women who were doing it on their own. “For me, I'm in a very gay environment and I don't have as many friends as some people do that all have children around them,” she said. “So I think it's a natural progression for some people in their life that I didn't actually go through. I don't live that traditional heterosexual life, right? So it wasn't in my face all the time.”
While single, Lady embarked on the in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey almost five years ago. It's important to her that all the ways of becoming a parent be normalized.
“I think that there's a lot of stigma around IVF or different ways of having babies and I feel like that's really a disservice to women,” she said. “When I started IVF, probably the most shocking thing is how ignorant I actually was about my body and that they don't teach you a lot of these things. Why are we not taught in school so much more about science and the things that have been advanced since I was a kid? So I'm hoping that the younger generation gets to really learn about science and gets to know their body sooner.”
During those first IVF meetings, Lady began to feel that she was in a completely different world.
“You basically go through this training and there's all these normal, lovely-looking mothers sitting there and then I’m thinking about my life versus their lives,” she said. “The questions that they were asking and how they saw their pregnancy and being a mother in their life versus me. What do I say? Because obviously I have a very different lifestyle than most people in the room on an Upper East Side IVF clinic. It was a culture shock.”
Lady, who identifies as queer, knows that parenthood for queer people hasn't always been a pipeline dream.
“We have these ideas when we’re growing up how being gay will affect the rest of our lives,” she said. "It's like all your mother's concerns come to life. I've not wanted to be what people would say ‘heteronormative’ for so long, that I found my own life, my own bubble and my lifestyle as a way to counter that.”
Lady shook that and embarked on the journey. Over the years, she reconnected with an old flame of hers, Skin, and the couple began to date seriously. Lady was nervous to open up about her commitment to becoming a mother. When she finally did, Skin was shocked.
“I thought she was just a night time person,” said Skin, who is the leader of the popular British rock band Skunk Anansie and a judge on “The X Factor” in Italy. “I was discovering quite slowly that really underneath it all, she's two people. Yes, she is a nightlife impresario in crazy makeup and crazy clothes, whatever you want. In the daytime, she's very girly.”
“Now, five years later it makes complete sense,” Skin, 54, said. “She is that girly and she loves all things to do with kids and loves kids clothes and is very soft and sensitive and showing off all these cute baby clothes to me.”
From there, Lady had a partner, but she also found a support system of other women in the nightlife community who became moms and didn’t have to sacrifice their lives behind the turn tables or on the dance floor.
One of those nightlife moms is Leigh Lezark, who is one-third of the popular DJ collective The Misshapes. At Pride this year, Lezark spun an event headlined by Madonna, only to give birth four days later to her second child.
"It does take a village," Lezark told TODAY. "That's a very cheesy thing to say but it really does. I sent Lady spreadsheets and all kinds of things. When I was pregnant, I thought they just needed diapers and that's that. It's not that."
With the support of friends, family and her husband, Lezark has been able to balance raising a 3-year-old and 4-month-old. At time she spends all day with her kids, and once they're in bed, she works all night.
"Especially coming from nightlife and production, people think like, 'Oh, you're just going to be a mom now?' But that's not the way it is at all," she said. "If anything, I think it's great for my children to see that you should do what you want to do. It's not so black and white."
Lezark pointed out that the diversity of her support system — which includes drag queens and prominent trans models — raises children to bring more inclusivity to the next generation.
"You know you got a leave the world better than you found it," she said. "I was just thinking about it cleaning up my child's books. He knows what queer is. He knows what non-binary is. Most importantly he knows he’s free to be whoever he wants to be and accept everyone for who they are. Giving kids language and knowledge like that is invaluable."
'For people who think that gender is just a construct ...'
Lady’s pregnancy began during the pandemic, when people were still quarantined and the dance floors of New York City had gathered dust. When it was time to return, Lady wasn’t ready to share her news quite yet, but she was ready to dance. Her strategy? Big hair to distract everyone from her growing baby bump.
Already well past worrying about what the ladies in the Upper East Side IVF clinic thought about her, Lady worried — maybe even more — what another group would think of her pregnancy: her own following. When she finally did reveal her pregnancy, the weekend of Pride in New York, she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love.
“I didn't realize I could have it all,” she said, “I can be a mother on my own terms and actually be a mother in my own community, telling everybody and showing them that I could still go out there and be Ladyfag. Instead of it not being important, it actually was important to people in a really beautiful way.”
Another thing that surprised her? Questions on the baby’s sex.
“My entire life is queer so we're talking about people who are queer and gender-nonconforming themselves,” she said. “Yet, for people who think that gender is just a construct, I have never been asked so much with such intensity, ‘I need to know the gender!’ I have found that one of the most shocking and hilarious things.”
Lady's due date was November 21. That night, she produced and attended Battle Hymn, her popular Sunday night party.
“I've been so overcome by kindness,” she said of the reaction at her parties. “I'm walking through the room and people put their arms out like, ‘Hey, she's coming through! She's pregnant.’ It's just been so amazing to see that all those things that people worry about, those preconceptions. 'Oh well, no one cares cause they just care about partying.' It's just this hedonism, but people do care.
"I felt like crying so many times that Pride weekend. We'd just come through a pandemic, and seeing everybody getting to be together again and people just being so loving and accepting. I realized I have this family; I have this community.”