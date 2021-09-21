A letter from a 1st-generation American mom to her children for the school year

Dear Amal and Amin,

You just started pre-K. School for me was always a magical place, one that provided me a haven that I couldn’t find elsewhere. We immigrated to America so that I could get this opportunity and, for this, I will always be grateful.

Courteous Sana Shaikh

This new life wasn’t without its challenges. I did not speak English well so I was often laughed at, dismissed and silenced. I also looked different. With olive skin, green eyes and dark hair, I have always stood out in predominantly white spaces and was made to realize that I did not belong.

I remember the school bus driver reminding me “we only speak English here” when I spoke Urdu. “Why?” I mustered up the strength to ask. “Because this is America, and in America, we speak English.”I remember fearing for my family’s safety after the 9/11 terrorist attacks when in my seventh-grade class, a particularly cruel boy, Charlie, would look at me in the eye and taunt me about being deported.

I remember my white male guidance counselor telling me, “Well, that’s a difficult school. Are you sure about that? I would look at state schools” when I told him about my dream of going to University of California, Berkeley. I never went back to him again. I remember interning for a prominent, left-leaning institution and my white male supervisor telling me, “I feel like a British colonizer,” as we began one of our first meetings. I was 25 years old and a doctoral student when a white professor told me, “You don’t look like a Ph.D. student.”

But those are my stories. I am more hopeful about yours. The world has changed in many ways since my first day of school almost three decades ago, but in many ways, so much remains the same. Here is what I want you to remember this school year:

Respect your teachers

Your teachers are not there to parent you, discipline you, change you or judge you. They are vehicles to push your learning and help you engage with not only the content but your peers. They have biases and prejudices, just like all other adults, and those biases may shape their perceptions, inclinations and behaviors. It is not your responsibility to change that. Your responsibility is to be the best version of yourself and use the adults in the building to learn what that means for you.

Value yourself

Your language, your culture, your skin color and ancestry weave together to create you. You do not have to emulate another to find solace. Being yourself is enough.