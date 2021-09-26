Lester Holt’s family just got a little bit bigger!

The NBC Nightly News anchor’s son Stefan and his wife, Morgan, recently welcomed their third child, a boy named James. Stefan, an anchor at NBC Chicago, shared the exciting news on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos. The first frame is a snapshot of their newborn followed by some additional pics of his wife and older kids, sons Henry, 4, and Samuel, 2.

“Our sweet baby James has arrived,” Stefan captioned the post.

Stefan announced that he and Morgan were expecting their third child together back in May. The anchor broke the news on Instagram by posting an adorable photo of Henry and Samuel holding the sonograms along with a video of Henry discussing his baby brother.

James beat out the name suggestion given by Henry, who proudly told his father in the video, “I’m going to name him Popcorn.”

Lester is affectionately referred to as “Granddude” by his grandsons. He explained why during an interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show" back in April.

“When my daughter-in-law was pregnant with her first baby ... she said, ‘Well, what do you guys want to be called?’" Lester recalled. "I said, ‘I think I want to be ‘Granddude’ because ‘grand,’ it bows to the fact that I’m older. But ‘dude’ says, ‘I still got a little bit. I still got a little,’ you know?"

The nickname has caught on in the Holt family. In February, Lester posted an adorable video on Instagram where Morgan is holding Samuel during one of Lester's broadcasts. After a few seconds, she tells her son to look at the television.

Samuel immediately lights up with a smile before repeating his nickname for his grandfather, saying, “Granddude! Granddude!”

Lester captioned the adorable post: “When a so so day becomes the best day ever. My 21 mo old grandson spotting me on TV tonight and finally able to clearly say ‘Grandude’!”

The NBC Nightly News anchor told Clarkson it was "so great" to hear the nickname said aloud after working on it for years.

“It’s hard to say, so that was so great. ... Even though it came out ‘grand-nude,’ he gets credit," he joked.

