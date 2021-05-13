Lester Holt is about to be a "granddude" of three!

The NBC Nightly News anchor's two adorable grandsons announced that they have a little brother on the way in a photo and video that his son, Stefan Holt, shared on Instagram Thursday.

"Breaking News: Henry and Sam are excited to welcome their baby brother this fall," Stefan wrote. "And they’re even helping us with names."

Stefan, who is an anchor at NBC's Chicago affiliate, asks his oldest son, Henry, 3, where his new brother is right now as Henry clutches a series of sonogram photos.

"Um, it's in my mom's belly," he says. "You know."

· Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. · Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!

Henry has already done the hard work of coming up with a baby name for his brother.

"I'm gonna name him Popcorn," he says.

"Yeah, I think that's the new name of 2021," Stefan says.

Hey, movie theaters are now reopening during the pandemic, so there may be something to it.

The newest baby boy for Stefan and his wife, Morgan, will join Henry and his brother, Samuel, 1, in a family full of boys. Lester and his wife Carol have two sons, Stefan and Cameron.

Lester has been affectionately dubbed "Granddude" by Henry and Samuel. Stefan shared a sweet video in February that shows Samuel lighting up and saying his grandpa's nickname when he sees him on television.

“I just melt," Lester told Kelly Clarkson on her show last month. "You know, that’s the thing about kids. It takes you out of everything else going on in your life."

Related: