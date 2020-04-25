Lester Holt's grandkids continue family tradition of working in news biz — sort of!

Lester Holt’s grandkids are continuing the family’s tradition of working in the news biz — well, they’re trying to anyway!

If you watch NBC regularly, you likely know that Lester Holt anchors “Nightly News” every weekday.

What you might not know — especially if you don’t live in the New York City metro area — is that one of Holt’s sons, Stefan, is an evening anchor at the local NBC station there. Prior to that, he worked at NBC Chicago as a morning news anchor.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

In an interview with comedian Jimmy Fallon for a segment on “The Tonight Show” on Friday, Holt explained that he has enjoyed seeing his grandkids, Samuel and Henry, take an interest in the family business during the quarantine.

Holt shared an adorable photo of his grandkids doing their best to help Stefan read the news from his makeshift studio in their attic.

“It warmed my heart because immediately it make me think of a picture taken when I was an anchor in Chicago at the CBS station,” the senior Holt explained. “The two boys (Stefan and Cameron) had come down to the studio and I took this picture on the set with them.”

He added Stefan had always loved the camera.

(Left) Lester Holt and his two sons pose for a photo in the studio of WBBM in Chicago. (Right) Stefan Holt's sons do their best to help dad anchor the evening news from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Lester Holt / NBCUniversal

“One of them, I clearly saw had the bug for the camera…and he went on and did the news business,” he explained. “It was really heartwarming to think back, ‘God I remember when you guys were little and we did things like that!’ And now there’s my grandsons.”

Holt also talked about the “Nightly News: Kids Edition” episodes the show has been producing. The idea is they answer questions from real kids and feature stories about other kids helping during this time, in a way that’s easy for them to understand.

“Yeah, it’s a great thing for anyone who has kids, you’re always looking for something to do — anything to do — this is actually a great thing for both of you because I was getting some information as well,” Fallon added with a chuckle.