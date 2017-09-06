It's a boy! Lester Holt welcomes first grandchild

share tweet pin email

Congratulations to Lester Holt, who just became a grandfather!

The NBC Nightly News anchor’s family got a little bigger Tuesday night after his son, Stefan Holt, welcomed his first child to the household.

Say hello to the newest member of our family. Henry Holt, born last night in NYC. Baby and Mom are doing great! #babyholt #family A post shared by Stefan Holt (@stefholt4ny) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

“Say hello to the newest member of our family. Henry Holt, born last night in NYC. Baby and Mom are doing great! #babyholt #family,” Stefan said in an Instagram post featuring his wife, Morgan, and their new son.

On Wednesday, Lester tweeted some photos of his new grandson, affectionately referring to Henry as "little man."

The big story happened just after @NBCNightlyNews last night. Meeting our new grandson Henry. Welcome little man! pic.twitter.com/1L0ljIf6Zr — Lester Holt (@LesterHoltNBC) September 6, 2017

Stefan Holt, an anchor and reporter for WNBC in New York, revealed the baby's gender at a family party earlier this year that included his parents and his brother, Cameron Holt.

@stefholt4ny / instagram The Holt family: Morgan, Cameron, Carol, Lester and Stefan celebrating the exciting baby news in March.

Stefan and his wife, Morgan, met at Pepperdine Univeristy in Malibu, and the pair wed in July 2012.

Congratulations to the Holt family!