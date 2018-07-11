Lester Holt gets surprise visit from grandson Henry at work

share tweet pin email

Lester Holt has made no secret of the fact that he's absolutely crazy about his grandson, Henry. So, naturally, Lester was all smiles when little Henry paid him a surprise visit at work on Wednesday.

The NBC Nightly News anchor shared an adorable photo of himself holding the 10-month-old tyke in the newsroom.

"Look who just paid a surprise visit to his grandpa at work today. Not sure I’ll have the smile wiped off my face by air time! #ProudGrandude," Lester gushed in the caption.

Lester's son Stefan Holt, an anchor and reporter for WNBC in New York, and Stefan's wife, Morgan, welcomed little Henry last September.

Since then, Grandpa Lester has opened up about how wonderful it is to be a granddad.

"It is such a great feeling,” the newsman told "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon in January.

He also admitted to Fallon that one of the best perks of being a grandparent is getting to love the sweet new bundle of joy without the sleepless nights so many new parents experience.

“Everything they say about being a grandparent is true," Lester said. "You get to experience the love, the joy and then, at the appropriate time, you (gestures) ‘Here you go,’ and get a full night’s sleep ... and not feel guilty about it."