Broadway stars Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Able Phineas, or "Abe" for short, on March 25.

"Hamilton" actor Odom, 39, announced the happy news on Instagram by sharing several pics of baby Abe on Thursday. One precious photo shows Abe in the arms of the couple's adorable 3-year-old daughter, Lucy. Lucy was so happy to meet her little brother that she wore a cute princess tiara for the occasion.

Another photo shows Abe in Robinson's arms as she sits in a wheelchair with beaming Odom standing behind her.

"More life! One whole week with our Abe," the proud dad gushed in the caption. "Watching Nicolette give birth to these kids... ? Simply, the bravest (act) I’ve ever witnessed from a foot away. I love you, sweetheart and I am in awe."

The Tony and Grammy award-winner added: "Our little family bursts at the seams with joy! And gratitude."

Broadway stars Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Able, or "Abe" for short. Jenny Anderson / WireImage

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, announced they were expecting again in November. Robinson, 32, who played Jenna in "Waitress," told TODAY Parents at the time that the "silver lining" to being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic was that Odom was at home with her and Lucy.

"This pregnancy is really different from my last one, because he's here and we get to share this together as a family," she said. "It's been a real silver lining to having to be home right now."

Lucy, she added, was "really starting to wrap her head around the concept and is getting excited to be a big sister."

Odom, was also nominated this year for an Oscar, said becoming a parent has been a "paradigm shift," for him, just as it was for his "Hamilton" character Aaron Burr, who relayed similar sentiments in the song "Dear Theodosia."

"It changes the color of your world," gushed Odom. "It's the greatest joy, the biggest challenge. It tests your limits and your patience, but it is the most special gig I have ever had."

Congratulations, Leslie and Nicolette!

