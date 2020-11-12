As far as actors Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson are concerned, it is officially the holiday season — and this year, they have a special reason to celebrate: They are expecting a baby boy in March!

The couple, known for their starring roles on Broadway — he was "Hamilton's" original Aaron Burr and she played Jenna in "Waitress" — married in 2012 and are also parents to Lucy, 3.

Robinson told TODAY Parents that usually, Odom has to travel and be gone for sometimes months at a time for work. "This pregnancy is really different from my last one, because he's here and we get to share this together as a family," she said. "It's been a real silver lining to having to be home right now."

Big-sister-to-be Lucy is "really starting to wrap her head around the concept and is getting excited to be a big sister," said Robinson.

For Odom, becoming a parent has been a "paradigm shift," he said, something his character in "Hamilton" related in the song "Dear Theodosia."

"It changes the color of your world," he said. "It's the greatest joy, the biggest challenge. It tests your limits and your patience, but it is the most special gig I have ever had."

Odom and Robinson told TODAY Parents that this is the year Lucy really understands the holidays, and their growing family is ready to go all in. They even started decorating for Christmas already, Odom said, at his wife's direction. "She's not waiting!" Odom said.

"After everything this year, we needed to start the holidays as soon as possible," Robinson said. "We are all deserving of a little holiday cheer right now."

The couple has been creating their own family holiday traditions the past few years for little Lucy, including playing Vince Guaraldi's soundtrack for "A Charlie Brown Christmas," which Robinson grew up listening to, and wearing matching holiday pajamas on Christmas day.

This year, Leslie Odom Jr. and wife Nicolette Robinson wanted to start the holidays with Lucy, 3, ASAP. Matt Sayles / Carter's

"We don't wear matching PJs throughout the year," clarified Odom, "But that is a tradition Nicolette started and Lucy looks forward to now."

The couple even joined children's clothing brand Carter's this fall to host a virtual holiday pajama party for 100 lucky families. They are participating, they said, because they are eager to try to lift people up and find community after what has been "a really challenging year for all of us," said Odom.

Last week, Odom released his second holiday album, "The Christmas Album," featuring a mix of original and classic holiday music. Robinson joined him on the album to record a traditional Hanukkah song, "Ma'oz Tzur."

Robinson, a holiday music fan, said she tells her husband she thinks he made the Christmas albums especially for her. "I will keep them on repeat," she said.

"She's not wrong," Odom laughed.

“It’s time,” said Mariah.



“Very well,” said I. Couldn’t agree more btw.



𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒎𝒂𝒔 𝑨𝒍𝒃𝒖𝒎, in its ENTIRETY, is available now!! ⛄️❄️ https://t.co/aeGFiNHAD0 pic.twitter.com/031JWmZuk7 — Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) November 6, 2020

Robinson said that despite everything that has gone on in the world this year, this holiday season is "one of the highest moments" for their family as they enjoy unexpected time together and prepare to welcome their baby boy.

"I'm feeling great. It's definitely an interesting time to be pregnant," Robinson said. "More than ever, we are trying to celebrate the joys and the blessings and happy moments."

