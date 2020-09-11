Leighton Meester and Adam Brody have expanded their family!

Brody, who stars in "Single Parents" with wife Meester, revealed on Twitch last week that he was now dad to a baby boy.

"I have a new kid," he said on Hold the Phone TV's "The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular." "Since I last I played (online), I have a new kid. I have a boy, and he's a dream. He's a dream boy."

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester at the after-party for "Startup" in 2016 in Los Angeles. Todd Williamson / Getty Images

Brody, 40, and Meester, 34, married in 2014 and also have a daughter, Arlo Day, 5. The couple is notoriously private about their family, but Meester appeared in a paparazzi photograph in March showing a baby bump, according to People magazine.

But don't expect a lot of details about the newcomer, due to the duo's policy of silence. It's something they've consciously maintained over the years, Meester explained to Refinery29 in 2017.

"I don't talk about Arlo very much," she said. "I am very proud of that area of my life. But I'm also really proud of the show (Fox's "Making History"), and of the work I do. I think the perception is: You're an ingénue, or you're an icon, or you're a mom. There's no in between."

She also told Glamour in 2018, "Nobody can tell you what parenthood is going to be like. You think you know, and then it's just so hard. I feel so, so lucky that I have help and a husband. I feel stable, but there are so many people who don't have that."

Congratulations to the couple!