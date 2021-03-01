“Minari” director Lee Isaac Chung may have won the 2021 Golden Globe for best foreign language film Sunday night, but his 7-year-old daughter deserves a prize for the sweetest acceptance speech cameo.

“I prayed! I prayed!” she exclaimed while hugging her dad.

“She’s the reason I made this film,” a beaming Chung, 42, told the camera.

The filmmaker's wife, Valerie Chung, also celebrated behind the scenes. At one point, Chung joked that the art therapist was "hiding" on the other side of the room.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

It should come as no surprise that the little girl won hearts on Twitter.

"'I prayed, I prayed' ... Lee Isaac Chung’s daughter and this Minari win broke me," wrote one person.

Added another, "Lee Isaac Chung's daughter is officially the only reason to have watched tonight."

Isaac Lee Chung and his daughter. NBC

During his acceptance speech, Chung explained the significance of the film.

"'Minari' is about a family. It’s a family trying to learn to speak a language of its own," Chung said. “It goes deeper than any American language and any foreign language. It’s a language of the heart, and I’m trying to learn it myself to pass it on, and I hope we’ll all learn how to speak this language of love to each other, especially this year. God bless you all, and thank you.”

“Minari” was inspired by Chung’s experiences growing up the son of Korean-American immigrant farmers in Arkansas during the 1980s.

“I get the sense that, first of all, they’re very proud of what’s happening,” Chung told NPRlast month. “I think they’re starting to get a little overwhelmed in a way. I mean, it feels like there’s quite a lens being put on our lives and upon their story. And naturally, I think that creates some ambivalence. But they’re being so supportive, and they genuinely love the film. And they felt it really captured the spirit of what we went through as a family."