LeBron James shares first video of son Bronny following health scare: ‘You are amazing’

LeBron James shared a first glimpse of his eldest son just days after he suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital.

The Los Angeles Lakers star posted a video on Instagram the morning of July 29, capturing a short clip of his 18-year-old son, Bronny, two days after he was released from the hospital.

In the clip, the University of Southern California freshman sat down in front of the piano and played a snippet of a song while his brother Bryce, 16, and sister Zhuri Nova, 8, watched from behind the instrument. After Bronny finished playing, LeBron James could be heard in the background describing his son as a “man of many talents.”

“GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!!” the NBA star captioned the video. “Simple as that! Keep going Young 🤴🏾!!! We’re here right with you every step of the way!”

A spokesperson for the James family revealed that Bronny had suffered cardiac arrest in the middle of a workout for the USC basketball team on July 24.

“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital," the statement from the spokesperson read. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.”

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, received an outpouring of support from fans, friends, and fellow athletes following the incident. Among the heartfelt messages was a note from Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in January.

The 38-year-old NBA star first spoke out on his son’s health scare in a message on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” he wrote in a tweet July 27. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

Bronny was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center the same day, just three days after the incident. His release was announced by the hospital and the student’s consulting cardiologist in a statement, which explained that he had been treated for a “sudden cardiac arrest” and arrived to the hospital “fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable.”

“Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting,” the statement continued. “Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”