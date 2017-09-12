share tweet pin email

Kate Hudson is facing harsh criticism from the Twitterverse after a comment she made about having a C-section in the October issue of Cosmopolitan magazine. The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actress and 38-year-old mom of two filled out a Cosmo questionnaire. In answer to the fill-in for “The Laziest Thing I’ve Ever Done” the star said: “Have a C-section!” Now some fans are expressing their disappointment at what they perceive as an insensitive remark.

Hudson, who had a C-section with Ryder, now 13, her son with ex-husband Chris Robinson the singer for The Black Crowes, had previously discussed that her procedure was elective.

Gregg DeGuire / WireImage/Getty Images Kate Hudson and her kids, Ryder Robinson and Bingham Bellamy, in January 2016. Ryder was born via C-section.

She was facing induction, she explained in a previous interview with the Associated Press, and labor wasn't progressing so she opted for the C-section rather than leaving the hospital and facing the waiting paparazzi.

Even though Hudson chose her own C-section, some angry fans still called her out on the remark.

Exactly!! How in the world is having your insides cut open & moved around to deliver your baby lazy?? #KateHudson is bum AF for sayin that. pic.twitter.com/VjnW9dLPRg — Mrs â¢ (@SuchACoolChick) September 6, 2017

Reading @Cosmopolitan #katehudson states having c-section as "laziest thing she's ever done" that's the only safe way to deliver for some — Jamie Ukleya (@JammaLamin) September 6, 2017

Hey #KateHudson - please tell me which part of major abdominal surgery is âlazyâ? The procedure? The heal time? The 9 months of work prior? pic.twitter.com/DJVmf1lmVL — Tasha (@TashaMuise) September 11, 2017

Still, other Twitter users seemed to understand that Hudson was likely not criticizing women who need to give birth via Cesarean.

Most C-sections are not a choice hers was so get over yourself! Her opinion her choice. #respect #katehudson. #crazypeople — Jim McCausland (@jimmc_69) September 11, 2017

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, approximately one third of all U.S. births are via C-section, a percent that is higher than most other countries around the world. A 2010 study by the National Institutes of Health revealed that elective C-sections like Kate’s accounted for just under 10 percent of births in the US.

Hudson’s other son Bingham, 6, her child with her ex-fiancé, Muse singer Matt Bellamy, was a VBAC (Vaginal Birth After Cesarean).