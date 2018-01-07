share tweet pin email

Lauren Conrad seems like the sweet, preternaturally put-together BFF we've always wanted. But the lifestyle blogger and former "Hills" star also has a sassy side ... which, honestly, makes us love her even more!

On Saturday, Conrad posted an adorable photo of herself holding her son, Liam. At first glance, it looks like a typical mother-son moment ... until you get a load of her T-shirt.

"I've been to Paris."

Oh, yes she has!

Remember on "The Hills" when L.C. passed up a Teen Vogue internship in Paris to stay in Los Angeles with then-boyfriend Jason Wahler? It was super relatable, but also super maddening for many people ... including Teen Vogue editor Lisa Love, who famously said, “Lauren didn’t go to Paris. She's going to always be known as the girl who didn't go to Paris.”

A decade later, 31-year-old Conrad has been to Paris, and we know her for just a couple of other things. Like nine books, an extremely successful online brand and ... oh yeah, the point of the post: an adorable 6-month-old baby.

"6 months ago this little peanut arrived and made me a Mama," Conrad captioned Saturday's photo. "I haven’t slept much since then, but I feel so lucky to call this sweet little boy mine. Happy half Birthday Liam."

Get it, Lauren.