Lauren Conrad’s younger son, Charlie, is celebrating a milestone!

On Thursday, the former "Hills" star shared on Instagram a rare photo of the infant in honor of his first birthday.

“Our little guy turned one today! Happy birthday Charlie!” she captioned a smiley picture of her tot sitting on the beach with his hands in the sand.

Conrad wasn’t done there, though. In her Instagram stories, she shared another photo of Charlie propped up by a birthday cake adorned with frogs and leaves made of frosting.

Conrad, 34, and husband William Tell are also parents to son Liam, 3.

When Charlie was born last year, Conrad's announcement of his full name — Charlie Wolf Tell — generated some buzz as his first and middle names are identical to those of Zooey Deschanel's son born in 2017.

“That was so weird, right?” Deschanel told Us Weekly. “I don’t think she knew it.”

Conrad said it is nothing more than a coincidence.

“It sounds like I’m a follower,” she told Us Weekly. “They’re just both family names. Charlie, or Charles, is a family name and a name that my husband and I both really like, and then Wolf actually comes from his side."