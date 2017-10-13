Parents

Lauren Conrad's 3-month-old son dressed up as a lamb is the cutest

TODAY

Halloween may be a few weeks away, but Lauren Conrad didn't waste any time tricking out her baby son in costume and treating the rest of the internet to the adorable photo.

"The Hills" alum showed off a picture Thursday night showing her 3-month-old son Liam in a lamb costume during a visit to a pumpkin patch.

This little lamb had his first trip to the pumpkin patch today 🎃

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

"This little lamb had his first trip to the pumpkin patch today," she captioned the photo.

Conrad and her husband, lawyer William Tell, welcomed their first child in July — but she started documenting her transition to motherhood on Instagram since announcing her pregnancy in January.

More Babies videos

The 31-year-old reality-star-turned-fashion-designer told People a month later that she went into labor right after the guests left their Independence Day party.

Happy Anniversary my love... 📷: @elizabethmessina

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

And that's when the real fireworks in her life started: "I had no baby experience. I had never held a newborn, and I just changed my first diaper the other day!” Conrad told the magazine. “But I figured it out quickly. The idea of it is so much scarier than the reality." And cuter than reality if that little lamb has anything to say about it!

  • Slideshow Photos

    Rachel Murray / Getty Images

    Rebecca Minkoff's "See Now, Buy Now" Fashion Show in LA

    See Lauren Conrad through the years, from 'Laguna Beach' to now

    Here's a look back at LC's evolution from reality star, to fashion designer, to mom-to-be.

  • MTV Laguna Beach Cast Portraits

    See Lauren Conrad through the years, from 'Laguna Beach' to now

    of

    2004

    The world was first introduced to Lauren Conrad (aka LC) during her senior year of high school when she joined the cast of "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" in 2004. 

    Getty Images
  • LC From "Laguna Beach" Visits MTV's "TRL" - September 14, 2005

    See Lauren Conrad through the years, from 'Laguna Beach' to now

    of

    2005

    In 2005, the reality star stopped by "Total Request Live" to promote the show. For the appearance, she sported the ultimate mid-aughts look of denim Bermuda shorts with an embellished tank top and heels. She added a beaded necklace and chunky bangles to complete the outfit. 

    FilmMagic
  • 2006 MTV Movie Awards - Red Carpet

    See Lauren Conrad through the years, from 'Laguna Beach' to now

    of

    2006

    A year later, Conrad opted for old Hollywood glamour when attending the MTV Movie Awards in California. The star paired a simple white dress with strappy sandals and styled her typically pin-straight hair in loose curls for a soft, elegant effect. 

    FilmMagic, Inc
  • Ashlee Simpson And Hornitos Introduce New Line Of Tequila

    See Lauren Conrad through the years, from 'Laguna Beach' to now

    of

    2007

    A few months after launching her spinoff series "The Hills," Conrad stepped out at an event in Los Angeles, sporting a belted minidress and simple black heels. 

    Getty Images
  • Patrick McMullan Archives

    See Lauren Conrad through the years, from 'Laguna Beach' to now

    of

    2008

    In 2008, Conrad attended a cocktail party in Washington, D.C. She opted to wear a simple black dress with a sweetheart neckline and subtle ruching throughout the bodice. She wore her hair down in long voluminous curls and added delicate accessories to complete the look. 

    Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
  • Barbie's 50th Birthday Party

    See Lauren Conrad through the years, from 'Laguna Beach' to now

    of

    2009

    Two months before departing "The Hills" in the middle of its fifth season, Conrad attended a party to celebrate the iconic doll Barbie's 50th birthday. The star wore a one-shoulder cocktail dress with contrasting navy and black color-blocking details. 

    FilmMagic
  • Lauren Conrad Book Signing at Books and Books

    See Lauren Conrad through the years, from 'Laguna Beach' to now

    of

    2010

    Conrad greeted fans at a signing for her book "Sweet Little Lies: An L.A. Candy Novel" in 2010. She wore a patterned dress and paired the look with peep-toe pumps and a thin headband. 

    Getty Images
  • COVERGIRL Cosmetics' 50th Anniversary Party

    See Lauren Conrad through the years, from 'Laguna Beach' to now

    of

    2011

    In 2011, the star stepped out in West Hollywood, California, wearing a beige dress with a matching bow detail at the waist. She completed the look with a pair of caged sandals. 

    FilmMagic
  • Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2012

    See Lauren Conrad through the years, from 'Laguna Beach' to now

    of

    2012

    The California girl bundled up in New York City in 2012. The star wore a tailored navy jacket paired with opaque black tights and black booties to brave the cold weather. 

    GC Images
  • Kari Feinstein Style Lounge - Pre-Golden Globes 2013 - Day 2

    See Lauren Conrad through the years, from 'Laguna Beach' to now

    of

    2013

    Conrad sported a bright blazer for a pre-Golden Globes party in Hollywood. The pop of color served as a bright spot in her muted black and white outfit. 

     

    WireImage
  • Beth Stern, Candice Swanepoel, and Lauren Conrad On "Extra"

    See Lauren Conrad through the years, from 'Laguna Beach' to now

    of

    2014

    Conrad stopped by the set of "Extra" in 2014 wearing a sunny coral dress and simple white sandals. 

    Getty Images
  • John Frieda Hair Care Beach Blonde Collection Party

    See Lauren Conrad through the years, from 'Laguna Beach' to now

    of

    2015

    Conrad showed off a shorter, blonder 'do at a party in 2015. The new style was complemented by her elegant navy minidress and nude sandals. 

    WireImage
  • 7th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic - Arrivals

    See Lauren Conrad through the years, from 'Laguna Beach' to now

    of

    2016

    Conrad rocked a floral maxi-dress for a polo match in October 2016. She pulled her hair back in an effortless updo to show off the ruffled neckline. 

    WireImage for Fashion Media
  • Rebecca Minkoff's "See Now, Buy Now" Fashion Show in LA

    See Lauren Conrad through the years, from 'Laguna Beach' to now

    of

    2017

    Just two months after announcing she was expecting her first child with husband William Tell, the star attended the Rebecca Minkoff fashion show in Los Angeles, California. She showed off her growing baby bump in a white off-the-shoulder dress and nude sandals. 

    Getty Images for Rebecca Minkoff

