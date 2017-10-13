Lauren Conrad's 3-month-old son dressed up as a lamb is the cutest

Halloween may be a few weeks away, but Lauren Conrad didn't waste any time tricking out her baby son in costume and treating the rest of the internet to the adorable photo.
"The Hills" alum showed off a picture Thursday night showing her 3-month-old son Liam in a lamb costume during a visit to a pumpkin patch.
"This little lamb had his first trip to the pumpkin patch today," she captioned the photo.
Conrad and her husband, lawyer William Tell, welcomed their first child in July — but she started documenting her transition to motherhood on Instagram since announcing her pregnancy in January.
The 31-year-old reality-star-turned-fashion-designer told People a month later that she went into labor right after the guests left their Independence Day party.
And that's when the real fireworks in her life started: "I had no baby experience. I had never held a newborn, and I just changed my first diaper the other day!” Conrad told the magazine. “But I figured it out quickly. The idea of it is so much scarier than the reality." And cuter than reality if that little lamb has anything to say about it!
Rachel Murray / Getty Images
2004
The world was first introduced to Lauren Conrad (aka LC) during her senior year of high school when she joined the cast of "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" in 2004.Getty Images
2005
In 2005, the reality star stopped by "Total Request Live" to promote the show. For the appearance, she sported the ultimate mid-aughts look of denim Bermuda shorts with an embellished tank top and heels. She added a beaded necklace and chunky bangles to complete the outfit.FilmMagic
2006
A year later, Conrad opted for old Hollywood glamour when attending the MTV Movie Awards in California. The star paired a simple white dress with strappy sandals and styled her typically pin-straight hair in loose curls for a soft, elegant effect.FilmMagic, Inc
2007
A few months after launching her spinoff series "The Hills," Conrad stepped out at an event in Los Angeles, sporting a belted minidress and simple black heels.Getty Images
2008
In 2008, Conrad attended a cocktail party in Washington, D.C. She opted to wear a simple black dress with a sweetheart neckline and subtle ruching throughout the bodice. She wore her hair down in long voluminous curls and added delicate accessories to complete the look.Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
2009
Two months before departing "The Hills" in the middle of its fifth season, Conrad attended a party to celebrate the iconic doll Barbie's 50th birthday. The star wore a one-shoulder cocktail dress with contrasting navy and black color-blocking details.FilmMagic
2010
Conrad greeted fans at a signing for her book "Sweet Little Lies: An L.A. Candy Novel" in 2010. She wore a patterned dress and paired the look with peep-toe pumps and a thin headband.Getty Images
2011
In 2011, the star stepped out in West Hollywood, California, wearing a beige dress with a matching bow detail at the waist. She completed the look with a pair of caged sandals.FilmMagic
2012
The California girl bundled up in New York City in 2012. The star wore a tailored navy jacket paired with opaque black tights and black booties to brave the cold weather.GC Images
2013
Conrad sported a bright blazer for a pre-Golden Globes party in Hollywood. The pop of color served as a bright spot in her muted black and white outfit.WireImage
2014
Conrad stopped by the set of "Extra" in 2014 wearing a sunny coral dress and simple white sandals.Getty Images
2015
Conrad showed off a shorter, blonder 'do at a party in 2015. The new style was complemented by her elegant navy minidress and nude sandals.WireImage
2016
Conrad rocked a floral maxi-dress for a polo match in October 2016. She pulled her hair back in an effortless updo to show off the ruffled neckline.WireImage for Fashion Media
2017
Just two months after announcing she was expecting her first child with husband William Tell, the star attended the Rebecca Minkoff fashion show in Los Angeles, California. She showed off her growing baby bump in a white off-the-shoulder dress and nude sandals.Getty Images for Rebecca Minkoff