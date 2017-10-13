Lauren Conrad's 3-month-old son dressed up as a lamb is the cutest

share tweet pin email

Halloween may be a few weeks away, but Lauren Conrad didn't waste any time tricking out her baby son in costume and treating the rest of the internet to the adorable photo.

"The Hills" alum showed off a picture Thursday night showing her 3-month-old son Liam in a lamb costume during a visit to a pumpkin patch.

"This little lamb had his first trip to the pumpkin patch today," she captioned the photo.

Conrad and her husband, lawyer William Tell, welcomed their first child in July — but she started documenting her transition to motherhood on Instagram since announcing her pregnancy in January.

The 31-year-old reality-star-turned-fashion-designer told People a month later that she went into labor right after the guests left their Independence Day party.

And that's when the real fireworks in her life started: "I had no baby experience. I had never held a newborn, and I just changed my first diaper the other day!” Conrad told the magazine. “But I figured it out quickly. The idea of it is so much scarier than the reality." And cuter than reality if that little lamb has anything to say about it!