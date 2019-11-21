Lauren Conrad says copying Zooey Deschanel's baby name was 'a coincidence'

Lauren Conrad says she didn't mean to copy Zooey Deschanel's baby name — it was merely a "coincidence."

The former "Hills" star named her son Charlie Wolf last month, more than two years after Deschanel chose the same name for her baby boy.

“It sounds like I’m a follower,” Conrad, 33, told Us Weekly. “They’re just both family names. Charlie, or Charles, is a family name and a name that my husband and I both really like, and then Wolf actually comes from his side."

Lauren Conrad, left, and Zooey Deschanel both chose the unusual name Charlie Wolf for their sons. Getty Images/ Film Magic

"I found it on a really old trunk at his grandmother’s house and she was like, ‘Oh, yeah. We had a bunch of wolves in our family,’ so it kind of stuck with me and I just liked it," said Conrad, who also shares an older son, Liam, 2, with musician hubby William Tell, 39.

“It took me so long to figure out a name, and the only reason we picked it is because we couldn’t leave the hospital without doing so," she added. "We needed to put something on the birth certificate, so for the first day and a half he didn’t have a name and I was, like, really stressed about picking it.”

After Conrad announced her Charlie Wolf's arrival, Deschanel told Us Weekly she didn't think Conrad was aware of her son's name.

“That was so weird, right?" said the former "New Girl" star. "I don’t think she knew it."

Former "Bachelor In Paradise" star Carly Waddell also named her son Charlie Wolf earlier this month. Getty Images

Deschanel, who shares Charlie Wolf and daughter Elsie Otter, 4, with her ex, Jacob Pechenik, went on to note Charlie Wolf “is a really specific name.”

Specific — and trendy? Believe it or not, Conrad and Deschanel aren't the only celebrity parents with sons named Charlie Wolf.

Former "Bachelor In Paradise" couple Carly Waddell, 34, and Evan Bass, 36, chose the unusual moniker for their second child, born earlier this month.

Now, someone needs to get all these Charlie Wolfs together in one adorable pic!