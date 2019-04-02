Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 2, 2019, 5:26 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Baby No. 2 is on the way for Lauren Conrad and William Tell!

The former "Hills" star broke the news on Tuesday on Instagram, posting a picture of herself cradling her baby bump and smiling:

"It's been hard to keep this one to myself!" she wrote in the caption. "Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year."

This will be the second child for Conrad, 33, and her husband, musician William Tell, 39. They were married in 2014 and welcomed little Liam in 2017.

Though she's told TODAY how much she loves motherhood, this little one might be the last one for Conrad, who's now a businesswoman and author, and Tell — if you listen to what she said not long after Liam's birth.

Lauren Conrad and William Tell at the 2016 "Lauren Conrad Celebrate" book launch party in New York City. Getty Images

"I was looking at him the other day, and I was like, I understand now why people keep having babies!" she told People Magazine in 2017. "We'll probably have two. I think it's best not to be outnumbered."

Time will tell. Congratulations to all!